Garmin continues to have issues following a possible ransomware attack that has resulted in 4 days of wide-ranging outages.
On Thursday, the smartwatch maker reported issues impacting the firm’s website and call centres, including its ability to receive calls, emails and online chats.
Garmin Connect, the app that users of the company’s wearable devices rely on to sync and monitor their fitness activities, has been significantly affected since Thursday morning.
Downdetector showed a major outage across Europe.
The GPS technology specialist is also suffering disruption to its aviation navigational support services FlyGarmin and Garmin Pilot apps.
We want to extend our sincerest apology for the inconvenience the outage has caused for our customers. We hope this FAQ answers some of the questions you have: https://t.co/o7bjQrQf7A— Garmin (@GarminUK) July 25, 2020
The firm launched an FAQ on their site following the complaints but maintains that no data has been lost. They reiterated that "Garmin Connect is not accessible during the outage, activity and health and wellness data collected from Garmin devices during the outage is stored on the device and will appear in Garmin Connect once the user syncs their device.
"Garmin has no indication that this outage has affected your data, including activity, payment or other personal information."
Garmin has since indicated that the outage affects its Garmin Pilot tools, which are used by aviators to safely travel around the world.
