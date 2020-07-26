Angus Robertson has launched his election campaign for Edinburgh Central this morning.

The SNP candidate shared a video saying that he would "support Nicola Sturgeon" and help deliver a "pro-independence SNP majority at Holyrood.

READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: It's clear BoJo still doesn’t ‘get’ Scots (and it’s not the economy, stupid)

Robertson urged those who "Don't want to see the area represented by a pro-Brexit MSP" to back him over Ruth Davidson, who currently holds the seat.

Pleased to officially launch my campaign for Edinburgh Central. Want to help me win Ruth Davidson’s seat from the Tories and secure a pro-independence majority for @theSNP in next year’s Scottish Parliament elections? Pls visit and sign-up: https://t.co/CSwBcHDfgv #voteAngus pic.twitter.com/RrVg3AN5DW — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) July 26, 2020

Writing on his election blog ahead of the campaign launch Robertson said: "I grew up in Edinburgh Central, went to Broughton High School and became first active in the SNP in the constituency.

READ MORE: Latest poll predicts SNP set for huge win at 2021 Scottish elections

"It was an honour to work in the Scottish Parliament for the first two years of devolution as a policy adviser, before going on to be an MP for 17 years, serve as the Westminster SNP leader and as depute leader of the party.

READ MORE: Brexit: Petition launched calling for European Union flag to be removed from outside Scottish Government buildings

"I have a national profile, public and private sector experience, as well as the understanding of the city, its communities, opportunities and challenges to be a strong voice at Holyrood. "

The Scottish elections take place on May 6 2021.