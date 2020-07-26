Angus Robertson has launched his election campaign for Edinburgh Central this morning.

The SNP candidate shared a video saying that he would "support Nicola Sturgeon" and help deliver a "pro-independence SNP majority at Holyrood.

READ MORE: Iain Macwhirter: It's clear BoJo still doesn’t ‘get’ Scots (and it’s not the economy, stupid)

Robertson urged those who "Don't want to see the area represented by a pro-Brexit MSP" to back him over Ruth Davidson, who currently holds the seat. 

Writing on his election blog ahead of the campaign launch Robertson said: "I grew up in Edinburgh Central, went to Broughton High School and became first active in the SNP in the constituency.

READ MORE: Latest poll predicts SNP set for huge win at 2021 Scottish elections

"It was an honour to work in the Scottish Parliament for the first two years of devolution as a policy adviser, before going on to be an MP for 17 years, serve as the Westminster SNP leader and as depute leader of the party.

READ MORE: Brexit: Petition launched calling for European Union flag to be removed from outside Scottish Government buildings

"I have a national profile, public and private sector experience, as well as the understanding of the city, its communities, opportunities and challenges to be a strong voice at Holyrood. "

The Scottish elections take place on May 6 2021.