There have been no coronavirus deaths in Scotland for the tenth day in a row.

The latest government figures revealed that in the last 24 hours, 4 new cases have been identified in Scotland

A total of 18,551 people have now tested positive for the virus north of the border.

No deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been recorded for ten consecutive days, meaning the toll remains at 2,491.

The percentage of people testing positive remains at 0.2%, the figures indicate, down from 0.7% from Saturday.

It comes after Scotland recorded 27 new cases yesterday. 

The figures were released on the Scottish Government website this afternoon.

In the 24-hour period, up to 9am on Saturday across the UK, there had been a further 767 lab-confirmed cases.   

The First Minister wrote on social media: "Very relieved to report yet another day in Scotland with no deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. The 4 new positive cases (0.2% of people newly tested) will be looked at closely and followed up through Test & Protect. Please keep following all the #FACTS advice."