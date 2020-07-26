There have been no coronavirus deaths in Scotland for the tenth day in a row.
The latest government figures revealed that in the last 24 hours, 4 new cases have been identified in Scotland.
A total of 18,551 people have now tested positive for the virus north of the border.
No deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been recorded for ten consecutive days, meaning the toll remains at 2,491.
The percentage of people testing positive remains at 0.2%, the figures indicate, down from 0.7% from Saturday.
Very relieved to report yet another day in Scotland with no deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. The 4 new positive cases (0.2% of people newly tested) will be looked at closely and followed up through Test & Protect. Please keep following all the #FACTS advice. https://t.co/ng9l3FidXg— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 26, 2020
It comes after Scotland recorded 27 new cases yesterday.
The figures were released on the Scottish Government website this afternoon.
In the 24-hour period, up to 9am on Saturday across the UK, there had been a further 767 lab-confirmed cases.
The First Minister wrote on social media: "Very relieved to report yet another day in Scotland with no deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID. The 4 new positive cases (0.2% of people newly tested) will be looked at closely and followed up through Test & Protect. Please keep following all the #FACTS advice."
