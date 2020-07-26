Spain’s foreign minister has refused to comment on whether the country will now start imposing quarantine rules on people coming from the UK, saying “this is not a political exercise”.
“This is not a tit-for-tat exercise, we will take measures on the basis of epidemiological data,” Arancha Gonzalez Laya told reporters.
“If we think that in any country in Europe the epidemiological data requires stricter measures on our side, we will do this – this is not a political exercise, this is not a diplomatic exercise.
“This is an exercise to protect the health and safety of our citizens – Spaniards as well as tourists who love coming to Spain and whom we hope will continue coming to Spain, because Spain is a safe country.”
The UK has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to after fears were raised that the European country was experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.
It means those returning from the country will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to the UK.
The measure came into effect from midnight on Saturday, meaning that from Sunday all returning travellers will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
It applies to people returning to any of the four nations of the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
