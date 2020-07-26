THE SNP has been accused of an “inexcusable” attempt to profit from the coronavirus both financially and politically by selling facemasks branded with the party’s logo.

Despite Nicola Sturgeon accusing Boris Johnson of tasteless “crowing” about the Union during the crisis, her party is raising funds from face coverings costing up to £14 each.

The online store selling the party’s official fundraising merchandise is currently selling a range of eight different face coverings.

Three are in SNP yellow bearing the SNP logo; two are based on saltires with the SNP logo, one of which also uses the party’s initials to spell out “Scottish N Proud”; two are in SNP tartan; and one is in white with a multi-coloured Yes for independence logo.

Five of the coverings are described as “face masks” made from “a breathable polyester and cotton mix” with “two replaceable carbon filters”, and are priced at £8 each.

The website says: “The filters are shown to be effective in blocking the vast majority of airborne particles, however, this item is not classified as PPE Equipment.”

The other three coverings, priced at £14 each, are described as “multi-functional headwear” made from elastic breathable fabric that “can be worn in 12 different ways, including a balaclava, headband, bandana, neck warmer, and face mask”.

The store is owned and operated under licence by the Glasgow-based Business Incentives Group, which “specialises in the sale and promotion of licensed merchandising”.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Annie Wells said: “The decision by the SNP to try and make money from a global pandemic was inexcusable.

“Nicola Sturgeon must immediately act to ensure this stops and is never repeated.

“Any money made from this tasteless venture should be donated to causes fighting coronavirus and its ruinous impact.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “Just like football clubs and many others, we’ve launched our own branded face coverings. We would encourage everyone to help suppress the virus by following the guidance on face coverings.”



