Garmin continues to have connectivity issues five days after a possible ransomware attack.
Users are continuing to report issues with their product following the attack which is used by hackers to encrypt data and extort funds.
Last week the smartwatch maker reported issues impacting the firm’s website and call centres, including its ability to receive calls, emails and online chats.
Garmin Connect, the app that users of the company’s wearable devices rely on to sync and monitor their fitness activities, has been significantly affected since Thursday morning.
READ MORE: Garmin down: Garmin Connect down for fourth day in a row
Downdetector shows issues still remain across much of Europe with Garmin Connect also having issues.
We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin Connect, and as a result, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app are down at this time. (1/2)— Garmin (@Garmin) July 23, 2020
Garmin Connect is a platform for users of Garmin's health and fitness trackers such as smartwatches and heart rate monitors.
The firm launched an FAQ on their site following the complaints but maintains that no data has been lost. They said: "Garmin Connect is not accessible during the outage, activity and health and wellness data collected from Garmin devices during the outage is stored on the device and will appear in Garmin Connect once the user syncs their device."
It has been reported that Garmin is being asked to pay a $10 million ransom to restore the product.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.