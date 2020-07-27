Connection issues are being experienced for many Virgin Media customers across the UK.
Many users are experiencing low speeds and connection issues with angry customers taking to social media to share their experience.
Website Downdetector shows a significant outage across much of the UK.
One user wrote: "Any known issues in LE4 for @virginmedia no internet since last night. Still down this morning"
Another wrote: "Virgin Media internet down again. Problems?"
@virginmedia WiFi has been down for days now and I’ve spent just as long on hold trying to speak to someone about it... anyone there?— ✨ liv ✨ (@oliviaacf) July 27, 2020
London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Nottingham appear to be the most impacted area however, there have been some reports of issues across Scotland also.
Erm......I’m supposed to be on 100meg. And you service check thing is down as well 😳 @virginmedia pic.twitter.com/8V9uptIhi3— Tony Savage (@TheSavageBSc) July 24, 2020
