Connection issues are being experienced for many Virgin Media customers across the UK.

Many users are experiencing low speeds and connection issues with angry customers taking to social media to share their experience.

Website Downdetector shows a significant outage across much of the UK. 

HeraldScotland:

One user wrote: "Any known issues in LE4 for @virginmedia no internet since last night. Still down this morning"

Another wrote: "Virgin Media internet down again. Problems?"

London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Nottingham appear to be the most impacted area however, there have been some reports of issues across Scotland also.