No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours - the 11th day in a row without any fatalities.

The latest Scottish Government figures show that 2,491 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

A total of 18,554 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by three from 18,551 the day before.

There are 270 people in hospital with confirmed coronavirus and two patients are in intensive care.