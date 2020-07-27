No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours - the 11th day in a row without any fatalities.
The latest Scottish Government figures show that 2,491 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.
A total of 18,554 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by three from 18,551 the day before.
There are 270 people in hospital with confirmed coronavirus and two patients are in intensive care.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment