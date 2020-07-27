ANTI-ENGLISH protesters who demonstrated at the Border have been labelled “a few bampots” by Michael Gove.
The Cabinet Office Minister was speaking during a visit to Alness in the Highlands to meet traders in the hospitality industry who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.
During a protest in early July, pro-independence supporters hung a banner saying “Staycation – Keep Scotland Covid-Free” beneath the official Welcome To Scotland sign on the border with England.
Scottish ministers condemned the demonstration, with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf calling it “horrible, reprehensible and vile”.
Mr Gove was asked about the protests during his visit on Monday, when he aimed to set out the UK Government’s economic support during the pandemic.
He said: “I think they’re just a few bampots who don’t speak for Scotland.
“You will always find some people in any situation who will engage in these sorts of stunts.
“They don’t speak for Scots and I know that’s the view of the First Minister as well.”
Another protest on July 22 involved activists putting up a banner reading “England get out of Scotland” beneath the Welcome To Scotland sign on the A1.
Sean Clerkin, whose Action for Scotland group was behind the demonstration, said there will be further events in the coming days and months.
He said these will take place at “ports of entry from England such as airports, railway stations, bus stations and roads”.
