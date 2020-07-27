THE SCOTTISH Government’s input for shaping proposals for a UK internal market will be met with open ears, Michael Gove has indicated.

The UK Government has brought forward its proposals for a internal market for all parts of the United Kingdom, following the post-Brexit transition period, which expires at the end of the year.

The Scottish Government has warned the plans would be a threat to devolution and Constitution Secretary Mike Russell has branded a claim by Mr Gove that the Scottish Parliament will be handed 111 additional powers that are given up by Brussels “a lie” and accused the UK Government of attempting one of the “most shocking pieces of dishonesty I have seen from a government”.

Mr Gove has stressed that “if businesses in Scotland can have unfettered access to the rest of the UK”, the internal market plans are “in the interests of Scottish workers and Scottish consumers”.

He said: “Of course, you need to have high standards and we will maintain the highest possible standards on food safety, animal welfare and environmental protection. I also think that the view from lots of businesses is that we do need a collaborative approach, a legislative underpin is a good idea, but I stand ready to talk to the devolved administrations all the time about how we can make it work.”

“One of the points that has been made is that powers are going to Holyrood as a result of our departure from the EU – we're not taking any powers away”, Mr Gove added.

“If it’s the case that there are ways that we can make the internal market work even better and that involves in propositions from the devolved administrations maybe shaping the legislation appropriately, then we are all ears.

“We want to make sure that we work with the Scottish Government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive to make the United Kingdom work for everyone.”