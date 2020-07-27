Singer Denise Johnson, best known for her performances on Primal Scream's 1991 album Screamadelica has died aged 53.

She died suddenly at home in Manchester.

A statement issued by her family said she had "died suddenly" after an illness.

A friend of the Manchester-born singer confirmed the news on Twitter. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler described it as “very sad news” and shared the band’s Don’t Fight It Feel It in tribute to herand the track’s producer Andrew Weatherall who died earlier this year.

Johnson was preparing to release her debut acoustic solo album Where Does It Go on September 25.

Manchester independent record store Piccadilly Records, which is supporting the album release said: "We’re very saddened to hear of the passing of legend Denise Johnson, a great musician and friend of the shop.

"Like Denise, we were looking forward to the release of her debut acoustic solo album and in working with her to bring it to you all. A tragic day for Manchester music."

Her death prompted tributes from across the Manchester music scene and beyond, including the likes of Stone Roses singer Ian Brown.

Johnson’s vocals featured prominently on two of Primal Scream’s most famous songs, Higher Than the Sun and Don’t Fight It, Feel It and she performed with the band from 1990-1995.

She was also a noted guest vocalist on releases by post-punk group A Certain Ratio – with whom she performed live until recently – Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr’s duo Electronic, the Pet Shop Boys, Ian Brown, Bernard Butler and Michael Hutchence.

RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 27, 2020

I am saddened to hear of Denise Johnson's passing. I invited her to sing on my album because I heard her voice when I wrote the songs. I didn't ask for a backing singer; I asked for Denise Johnson. She was beautiful and alive and I am grateful my music was touched by her beauty. — Bernard Butler (@Bernard_Butler) July 27, 2020

Born and raised in the Hulme area of Manchester, Denise Johnson began her career performing with American soul band, Maze, during an English tour in the late 1980s.

From there, she went on to sing on Primal Scream's classic album Screamadelica and toured with the band.

Her new album was due to be released on September 25.

The singer tweeted on July 18: "For those asking, my debut acoustic album ‘Where Does It Go’ is now available for pre-order.

I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts - but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p — 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020