SCOTLAND’S first boutique dedicated to luxury watch brand Rolex has opened its doors in Glasgow.

The outlet, based near the top of Buchanan Street, debuted following a “significant investment” by owner Watches of Switzerland, which designed the interior and external facade in conjunction with the famous Swiss brand.

The boutique, formerly home to a Watches of Switzerland store, is spread over two floors and features finishes in limestone, marble, bronze, walnut, and leather. It pays homage to its home city with stucco panels decorated with images of the historic University of Glasgow.

Watches of Switzerland is led by Glasgow-born chief executive Brian Duffy, a former director of Celtic Football Club, whose CV includes senior roles with a host of luxury brands, including Ralph Lauren. He led Watches of Switzerland through a successful stock market flotation last year.

Mr Duffy said: “This store opening is an extremely positive move for our group and testament to our relationship with Rolex which dates back to 1919, when we were the first appointed Rolex retailer in the UK so it is fitting that we’re opening the only dedicated boutique in Scotland.

“This new Rolex store is set to be a superb addition to Glasgow’s retail scene and positive step forward in the current climate showing confidence in the market. Rolex enthusiasts will now benefit from accessing the largest collection of Rolex timepieces in the city with the same shared world class service associated with the brand and our group.”

In an interview in The Herald last week, Mr Duffy said Watches of Switzerland is the biggest retailer of Rolex, accounting for half of its business.