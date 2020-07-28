For many Scots, lockdown has been a time of reflection and reassessment.

Time spent at home without busy schedules and the usual preoccupations has allowed for self-contemplation, new-found passions and an appreciation of what aspects of our lives might need improvement.

So it’s hardly surprising that many are now making life changes as a result.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests that more than a quarter of people across the UK are planning to make big changes to their lives once the pandemic is over – including to their careers, relationships and homes.

And, at one of the world’s most renowned furniture-making schools, The Chippendale School in Edinburgh, this desire for new skills or a switch in careers has led to a surge in new students.

Principal Tom Fraser reports that there has been a lot of interest from middle-aged students looking to

make a change.

The professional cabinet-making course was half-full before lockdown but now all spaces are full, with a waiting list.

Mr Fraser said: “Despite Brexit and a global pandemic, we have seen more demand than ever for our courses, specifically the professional course which is aimed at those seeking to establish themselves as professional furniture makers.

“While it has taken so much away, the current pandemic has given many people the time to reset and reflect on their lives and plans and this has come through in the many conversations I’ve had with new students.

“A lot of people feel they have slogged for many years in stressful jobs and corporate environments and are not fulfilling their creative potential.

“Most applications have come from midlife professionals who want to change career completely and do something more creative.

“The next student cohort includes a pilot, an investment banker, oil and gas professionals, project managers, IT specialists and a lawyer.

“The 2020/21 course, which starts this November, is now full with a waiting list. We have had interest in this year’s course from people from 15 different countries including the UK, USA, Europe, Mexico and Israel, as well as a record number of female enrolments, which is great to see.”

This year the school roll will include nine women.

The not-for-profit school, which was established in 1985, teaches a professional qualification for would-be furniture makers looking to start their own business, as well as various intermediate and beginners courses for those looking to learn a new skill or take up a hobby.

This year’s intake includes students from all walks of life, including a

female private jet pilot who lost her job after 20 years.

Others include a construction

project manager, oil and gas worker, hospitality manager, an investment banker and IT professionals.

One current student, Stewart, aged 59, was a GP before signing up for the professional course

He said: “I was a GP for 26 years before I started studying on the professional course.

“I was always interested in woodworking as a hobby, but it’s fantastic to now be able to focus my energy on it full-time.

“I see woodworking as a means of de-stressing. I feel totally relaxed when I’m working on my designs.”

The new incoming students will start their course in November, while others completing this year’s course will return to the workshop in August to finish their studies.

The school, which is family run, has welcomed more than 500 pupils from more than 50 countries through its doors.

While the majority of the course’s students are from the UK, others have travelled from the USA, Poland, Russia, Spain, Germany and Israel to learn

the craft.

And many former students have now taken up careers in woodwork around the world.