The UK has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to after following a spike in the number of coronavirus infections.

It means those returning from the country, including the Balearic and Canary islands, will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to the UK.

Travel advice for #Spain has been further updated. The FCO now advises against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands. You will have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival into the UK. Find out more: https://t.co/Pk5gBRIn2w pic.twitter.com/7Jo6dRtIAM — FCO travel advice (@FCOtravel) July 27, 2020

– When will holidaymakers have to self-isolate?

The measure came into effect from midnight on Saturday, meaning that from Sunday all travellers returning to the UK from Spain and the Balearic and Canary islands will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

It applies to people returning to any of the four nations of the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

-What has been the reaction in Spain?

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Britain has miscalculated the data on the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Spain.

Mr Sanchez has called the UK Government’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving from Spain “unjust”, who described it as an “error”

Mr Sanchez has called the UK Government’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving from Spain “unjust”, who described it as an “error”

READ MORE: Spain coronavirus: UK Government dismisses claim from Spanish PM that Covid-19 cases have been miscalculated

Mr Sanchez pointed out that the upsurge in coronavirus cases is focused in two regions, Catalonia and Aragon, adding: “In most of Spain, the incidence is very much inferior to even the numbers registered in the United Kingdom.”

– Why is it being brought in now?

The Government said the move follows a “significant change” over the last week in both the level and pace of change in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Spain.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said that there was evidence of an increase in cases in several regions of Spain, particularly Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia – which include the cities of Zaragoza, Pamplona and Barcelona.

Catalonia became the latest region to crack down on nightlife, trying to halt new infection clusters.

The wealthy north-east region – home to Barcelona – ordered all nightclubs to close for 15 days and put a midnight curfew on bars in the greater Barcelona area and other towns around Lleida that have become contagion hot zones.

The UK Government has advised against all non-essential travel to Spain (Lauren Hurley/PA)

– What should people do if they are already in Spain?

People currently on holiday in Spain have been encouraged to follow the local rules, return home as normal and check the FCO’s travel advice pages on gov.uk for further information.

The FCO is not advising those already travelling in Spain to leave.

Abta – the UK’s travel trade association – has advised customers in the country to continue their holidays and return as normal.

– What should holidaymakers do if they have a trip to Spain booked?

The FCO is advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.

Holiday operator Tui has said it will cancel all planned holidays to Spain until August 9 and the Balearic and Canary islands until July 31 in response to the announcement and customers will be contacted to discuss options.

Abta has advised customers due to travel to the country imminently to contact their travel provider.

Authorities are cracking down on nightlife in Catalonia (Chris Ison/PA)

– Which travellers will the quarantine measures apply to?

Quarantine measures will apply to those returning from mainland Spain, the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa) and the Balearic Islands, such as Majorca and Ibiza, the Department for Transport has confirmed.

READ MORE: UK adds Spain to quarantine list: What does this mean for holidaymakers?

– What will happen with travel insurance?

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said it is “likely” that travel insurance will remain in place for holidaymakers already in Spain until they return home.

However, those attempting to travel to countries against FCO advice would invalidate their travel insurance.

The ABI said people who booked a trip or took out travel insurance after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic may not be covered for travel disruption or cancellation. In either circumstance, travellers should check with their insurer.

– What about employers whose employees have to go into quarantine?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said no worker following quarantine guidance should be penalised by employers, including by being put on to sick pay.

(PA Graphics)

He said that if someone is following the law in relation to quarantine and self-isolating, “they can’t have penalties taken against them”.

Local government minister Simon Clarke said the Government is encouraging employers to take a “sensible and compassionate” approach to staff who may find themselves having to self-isolate after returning to the UK from abroad.

He said there was the “safety net” of the new employment support allowance or Universal Credit and advances for people in “genuine crisis”.

Labour wants the Government to do more to help quarantining employees.

The conciliation service Acas has advised employees returning from Spain to talk to their employer as soon as possible.

It said unless employees are actually ill, they are unlikely to qualify for statutory sick pay – although an employer could still offer to pay this if it wanted to.

If they have previously been furloughed, they could agree to a further period of furlough to cover the isolation period. Or they could agree a further period of annual leave, a period of unpaid leave or a mix of the two.