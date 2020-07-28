A number of the UK's leading airlines including Jet2, easyJet, TUI, Ryanair and British Airways have shared their latest updates on flights to Spain and Portugal.

It comes as the UK Government changed quarentine rules over the weekend following a rise of cases in coronavirus across Spain.

Now, anyone returning from Spain and Portugal must self-isolate for 14 days or risk a fine.

In response to the changes, which has also seen the Foreign Office advise against non-essential travel to Spain's Balearic and Canary Islands, airlines have issued new information for passengers.

What have the Foreign Office said?

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its travel advice for visits to Spain, saying: “The FCO advise against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks in the country.”

An FCO spokesman added: “We have considered the overall situation for British nationals travelling to and from the Balearic and Canary Islands, including the impact of the requirement to self-isolate on return to the UK, and concluded that we should advise British nationals against all non-essential travel to the whole of Spain.”

While the situation continues to develop, here is the latest information that's correct at the time of publication.

We've put together what each airline have said regarding travel to Spain and Portugal.

Jet2

In a statement issued via Facebook on Monday (July 27) regarding flights and holidays to Spain - Jet2 said: "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28th July up to and including 16th August.

"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has been repeatedly recognised by the media, consumer organisations and customers for how we have been looking after customers, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, refund credit notes or full cash refunds, and we will be contatcing customers to discuss these options.

"Customers with inbound flights from mainland Spain to the UK up until 3rd August will return on their flight as booked.

"Customers with inbound flights to the UK between 4th - 16th August will be contacted to discuss their options, so we urge customers not to contact us.

"For customers who are due to travel to mainland Spain from 17th August onwards, we will provide an additional update once we recieve further information from the government.

"We urge the government to provide the industry with clarity, so that we can keep our all-important customers up-to-date and informed."

In regards to flights to the Balearic and Canary Islands, Jet2 posted an update on Monday night (July 27), adding: "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands from the UK, we are advising customers who are due to travel to the following destinations (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Majorica, Menorca and Ibiza) not to go to the airport on Tuesday (July 28) as we are not operating flights to these destinations.

"We will be operating our scheduled programe of flights back to the UK from these destinations from today (Tuesday, July 28)."

Regarding flights and holidays to Portugal, Jet2 issued another statement via Facebook: "Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Portugal from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Faro (Algarve) up to and including 17th August.

"For customers who are due to travel to Faro from 17th August onwards, we will provide an additional update once we recieve further information from the government.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience."

For the latest updates for Jet2, visit: https://www.jet2.com/flights/safe-travel/travel-requirements.

easyJet

According to the BBC - easyJet have said the airline will operate its full schedule of flights to Spain, but it is cancelling holidays to all Spanish destinations for the next few weeks.

The company added that it only offered holidays where there was no known requirement to self-isolate on arrival or return.

For the latest on easyJet flights, visit: https://www.easyjet.com/en/policy/coronavirus/online-support/

TUI

TUI have suspended all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday, August 9.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI UK and Ireland, has called for a “more nuanced policy” to include rules based on regions as well as countries.

For the latest information from TUI, visit: https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/info/coronavirus.

British Airways

In an update to passengers on Sunday, July 26 at 11.40am, British Airways said on their website: "Our flights to Spain continue to operate as normal."

Further details on any developments can be found at: https://www.britishairways.com/travel/flightops/public/en_gb.

Ryanair

Ryanair have said they will not stop flying between the UK and Spain despite the two-week quarantine on people returning to the UK.

In an interview with the BBC, Ryanair's chief financial officer Neil Sorohan said: “We will continue to operate in and out of Spain as normal, but we are keeping our entire operation under consideration, we have to look at things as they evolve.

For further updates, visit: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/useful-info/map-page