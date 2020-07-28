SURVIVORS of historic child abuse in Scotland have received more than £4 million in recognition of the harm they suffered.
The Advance Payment Scheme provides redress payments to those who were abused in care and who are terminally ill or aged 68 and over.
The Scottish Government said it made payments of £10,000 each to 417 people in its first year, coming to £4.2m in total.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “I am pleased that more than 400 people have received an advance payment.
"We continue to do everything possible to help survivors and their families apply to the scheme by ensuring a simple application process.
"I am particularly pleased by the positive feedback we have received on the process from survivors and survivors groups.
“While clearly nothing can take away the pain that individuals have suffered, the scheme, together with other actions we are taking, will go some way towards acknowledging the grievous harm inflicted on them when they were most vulnerable.”
The payments come ahead of planned legislation for a statutory redress scheme, which the Scottish Government intends will pass its final Parliamentary stages before March 2021.
