BARS and restaurants could be closed down if they do not follow coronavirus rules, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

The First Minister said there is anecdotal evidence some hospitality venues are failing to follow measures such as taking customer contact details.

She said: "If we do start to see outbreaks linked to the hospitality sector, we would need to take action and that could include closing premises down again.

"Nobody wants to see that happen."

Ms Sturgeon made the warning as she announced another four positive cases in Scotland, bringing the total to 18,558.

No deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, meaning the total number of fatalities remains at 2,491.

But the First Minister said the Scottish Government is likely to adopt a "cautious approach" to lockdown easing when its planned review takes place on Thursday.

She warned there is a "worrying resurgence" of Covid cases globally and stressed the hospitality sector in Scotland must ensure it is adhering to guidelines put in place.

She said: "There's been a lot of hard work by businesses and staff across the country to make their premises safe for visitors.

"However, although the majority of businesses are following the rules, we do know anecdotally of some instances of guidance being breached.

"Of seating areas perhaps not being cleaned thoroughly between customers, of staff not wearing face coverings and of contact details for test and protect not being taken."

Ms Sturgeon added: "I want to send a message to everyone in the sector today that these guidelines aren't just for the first few weeks, they must become the norm and you cannot allow standards to slip.

"And for customers, if any venue that you are frequenting or visiting doesn't seem to be taking Covid seriously, for example if you're not asked for your contact details and if there's not clear guidance in place about physical distancing, then my advice to you is to go somewhere else."