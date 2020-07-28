A mum and her three-year-old son have gone missing from their home in Clackmannanshire.
Police have appealed for help in tracing Heather Fraser, 29, and child Jack Meldrum.
The pair from Main Street, Sauchie, were last seen around 3.15pm on Friday at Stirling train station. They were reported missing on Monday.
Heather is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall and of slim build, with light brown and blonde shoulder-length hair.
Jack has a slim build and very short dark-coloured hair.
Sergeant Catherine Sharkey said: “We are currently carrying out searches and enquiries to trace Heather and Jack and we are asking anyone who has seen them, or who has any information regarding their whereabouts to contact officers through 101.”
