A NEW pro-independence party has had its logos officially approved as it plans to run for regional list seats at next year’s Holyrood election.

The Independence For Scotland Party (ISP) run by Colette Walker, who last year ran for the SNP women’s convener position, was first mooted in May.

The party has been classed as "authorised" by the Electoral Commission and has now approved the party's logos.

Other pro-independence vehicles have been suggested, from the Independence for Scotland Party to one led by Wings Over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell - who has in turn suggested former SNP leader Alex Salmond could set up his own group.

Another indicating an intention to stand on the regional list vote at next year's Holyrood election is the Alliance for Independence proposed by former SNP MSP Dave Thompson, which he envisions as an umbrella group uniting smaller pro-independence campaigns.

In announcing the move to set up ISP in May, Ms Walker posted: “Just for the record, we are not going against the SNP, we are only putting candidates forward for regional list seats, I would seriously hope Nicola and I would want a majority of Indy MSP’s in Holyrood in 2021.”

The party's mission statement stated: "The objective of the ISP is building a pro-independence majority in Holyrood, to directly advance the cause of Scottish independence, and to do this while providing a political home for those who are not well represented by existing independence parties.

"We’re focused on Scottish independence and providing political balance to what has become a largely single party system. Help us to fight for the freedom and equality of all Scots."

The latest unattributed blog on the party's website states that both the Labour Party and the SNP had in recent times made the independence a "taboo subject",

And it claims that the independence supporter is "politically homeless, without a voice and without a leader".

"The conventional understanding of how independence would be achieved was based on the 1997 devolution deal, where it would only happen if both Labour and the SNP endorsed it," it said. "That is the basis on which Labour for Independence operates; to build up support within the Labour movement until it finds its way to the top and it becomes accepted policy.

"Well, it’s not going to happen. The Labour party, like the SNP has been quietly taken over and placemen put in who will not frighten the horses at Westminster. Independence is never going to make it onto that conference motion. It’s time for all independence supporters to face the hard truth; that if we wish to see freedom for Scotland in our lifetime, we need to break away from the mainstream and form a third force to push for it.

"That, in short is why Scotland needs the ISP. We got fed up wandering in the wilderness. We got fed up with the mandates and vows and the empty promises and the Bullingdon club in Westminster. The ISP picked a spot, threw up a shack and called it home. We joined them. And it’s home for you as well, if you support self government and want to push things forward."

It comes as a leading polling experts said that internal divisions in the SNP could pose the “biggest risk” to the party securing Scottish independence.

Strathclyde University’s Professor Sir John Curtice said lingering disagreements over what to do if the UK Government continues to reject a second referendum could prevent the party from the “realisation of their ambitions”.

Sir John believes the the nationalist movement in Scotland being “effectively organised by one party” has provided an advantage over the “fragmented” unionist side, which he said had been a “fundamental weakness” of the No campaign in 2014.

Support for Scottish independence has surged during lockdown and one poll earlier this month predicted SNP are heading for a landslide victory at next year’s Holyrood election.

The survey, by polling agency Panelbase found 54% of backed the country going independent, almost turning on its head the 55-45 result of 2014’s referendum on the issue.

The ISP blog went on: "This hasn’t been easy for any of us. Many of us were involved in other parties and deeply involved at that. It’s been difficult and hurtful and we’ve been accused of betrayal and political naivety. But we have persisted, because of the state our country is in.

"None of us expected to be doing this a year ago. Yet we are doing it, because right now our country is going up in flames and instead of uniting to put the fire out, we are arguing about which bucket we should use to tackle the fire. Not only that, but we are waiting for permission from those who set the fire, to allow us to put it out.

"These are extraordinary times. Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures. Political parties, political movements, wax and wane. Twelve short years ago, Labour was the power in Scotland. For now, it is the SNP. Parties change and loyalties change.

"But the impulses that initially drove those movements remain the same; that everyone has dignity as a human being, that no one should be left poor or homeless or in need. After ten years of austerity where the only growth industry has been food banks, this should be burned like a brand on the heart of any decent person.

"Will you join us? Will you put aside the old politics and walk with us as we try to take our country back? Some may see it as betrayal but it is not. It is simply the old order changing, giving place to new. For if we cannot find a way then we have to make a way. And we have to start that journey now."