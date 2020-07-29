A possible coronavirus "cluster" is being investigated in the Glasgow area after 14 new cases were reported there, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told the nation today of 22 new cases of Covid-19 overnight. And 14 of them were in Glasgow and the surrounding area.

The first minister said it was thought the possible cluster could be linked to a specific location.

But she said no further details would be given before an incident management team meeting later on Wednesday.

The first minister said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was investigating whether the cases were linked, with contact tracing also under way.

She said: "I've also been advised that a possible cluster of cases is currently under investigation by Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"An incident management meeting will take place later this afternoon which I hope will give more detail and an update will be provided after that.

"But I want to give an assurance today as I always do that all new positive cases are thoroughly investigated for any links, and Test and Protect of course gets to work to make sure that all contacts are appropriately traced."

She said initial information suggested the possible cluster was "associated with a particular location", adding: "Part of the challenge we have around any potential cluster is to make sure everything possible that can be done to minimise onward transmission is done."

The first minister said people should be assured that "any suggestion of any links between cases or possible clusters or outbreaks are absolutely rigorously explored, investigated and dealt with".

News of the possible cluster came as the National Records of Scotland said the number of deaths linked to coronavirus had increased very slightly, with Covid-19 mentioned on eight death certificates in the week to Sunday.

This was an increase of two deaths from the six that were recorded the previous week.

Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie has urged businesses and citizens to play their part in contact tracing in the wake of the cluster.

The Scottish Greens co-leader said: “We don’t yet know if or how these new cases are connected, and contact tracing is the only way to get the information we need.



"Localised outbreaks are a very real risk as people get back to work and hospitality businesses reopen. That’s why it’s really important that people comply if they are contacted and asked to self-isolate, and businesses get contact details for their customers.



“People returning to work, for example in our pubs and restaurants, deserve to know that we are all doing our bit to protect them, and that includes their employers providing good distancing methods and face coverings where necessary.



“The Scottish Government needs to back this up with rigorous surveillance testing in our community and regular tests for those working in our schools, care homes and hospitals.”