NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has confirmed a cluster of coronavirus cases linked to several businesses including a pharmacy in Inverclyde.
First Minster Nicola Sturgeon revealed the cluster at her daily briefing in Edinburgh ahead of a meeting of an incident management team.
In a statement later on Wednesday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said a cluster of eight positive Covid-19 cases had been identified and a “thorough investigation” was under way.
“Contact tracing of individuals has identified a number of businesses across Greater Glasgow and Clyde including a pharmacy in Inverclyde as being linked to the cases,” it said.
“An NHSGGC-led Incident Management Team is working with Scottish Government, Health Protection Scotland (HPS) and local environmental health teams to provide advice and support.
“None of the cases are experiencing anything but mild symptoms.
“Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and other identified contacts are being followed up and given appropriate advice.
“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality no further details will be released at this time.”
Earlier at the daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said while no Covid-19 deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours, there had been 22 new cases – with 14 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board area.
