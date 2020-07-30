Police have closed the junction between Sauchiehall Street and Charing Cross this morning due to an ongoing incident.

An eyewitness told the Glasgow Times he saw a "massive amount of police and forensics with evidence bags going into white vans" early this morning.  

He said: "The cordon stretched from Steak & Cherry in Sauchiehall Street well into woodlands road and the time was around 3 to 4am.

"Massive amount of police and forensic people with evidence bags going into white vans."

Pictures show a cordon in place and several vans at the junction at around 5.40am.

Another person said: "Something has happened at the Charing Cross end of Sauchiehall Street, police have the area closed off."

Police Scotland have been approached for comment. 