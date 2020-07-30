Police have closed the junction between Sauchiehall Street and Charing Cross this morning due to an ongoing incident.
An eyewitness told the Glasgow Times he saw a "massive amount of police and forensics with evidence bags going into white vans" early this morning.
He said: "The cordon stretched from Steak & Cherry in Sauchiehall Street well into woodlands road and the time was around 3 to 4am.
"Massive amount of police and forensic people with evidence bags going into white vans."
Pictures show a cordon in place and several vans at the junction at around 5.40am.
Another person said: "Something has happened at the Charing Cross end of Sauchiehall Street, police have the area closed off."
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.