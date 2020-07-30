Frontline NHS nurses and health workers are to protest across Scotland next week to protest public sector "inequality"
It comes after the UK Government announced pay increases for a range of key workers, including doctors, teachers, dentists and the Armed Forces.
However, some frontline workers — including nurses, social workers, and care home staff — will not benefit from the rise.
A Facebook group for NHS workers disputing unequal pay has recruited over 69,000 members across the UK.
A statement reads: "We will be standing, socially distanced and with masks, to protest against the lack of pay parity within the NHS.
"The recent government announcement of a pay rise for teachers, doctors, armed forces personnel and public sectors workers to "recognise their efforts on the front line" excludes a massive number of healthcare workers.
"This announcement is a massive slap in the face, slapped by the hand that once clapped for us.
"We deserve better.
Almost 700 Glasgow frontline NHS workers are expected to stage a peaceful protest at Glasgow Green on Augst 8 at 11am.
Events are taking place across the UK in London, Newcastle, Plymouth, Leeds, Bristol and more.
A number of protests are also taking place in Scotland including;
- Edinburgh - 8th August - 11am
- Inverness - 8th August - 11am
- Glasgow - 8th August - 11 am
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.