Argos is to stop printing its catalogue after almost 50 years.

The retailer has announced that it will cease printing its famous and bulky bi-annual glossy publication to the goods it stocks that was once found in three in four British homes.

Over a billion copies of the bi-annual catalogue have been printed since its launch in 1973, and at its height it was Europe’s most widely-printed publication, with only the bible in more homes across the UK.

But its popularity has slumped in recent years as the internet increasingly gains sway over shoppers’ buying habits.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Argos’ parent company Sainsbury’s, said: “As most customers are now browsing and ordering online, we have decided that the time is right to stop printing the Argos catalogue. “Removing the printed catalogue helps us to flex our range and offers and to be more competitive on price.”

Over the past 47 years there have been 93 editions of the catalogue, with over one billion copies printed.

The retailer which pecialises in homeware, electronics and toys, prints two editions each year for customers to take home or to browse in stores, and celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton and Tess Daly all made appearances in the catalogue in the early 2000s.

But Argos says customers shopping on smartphones and tablets now account for more than 70 per cent of all online sales.

“Over the decades the Argos catalogue has charted the nation’s changing tastes and trends in everything from must-have toys to the latest gadgets and devices,” said Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos.

“Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits. We are seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers. Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Argos said it would continue to produce its Christmas Gift Guide, which will still be available in all stores this year.