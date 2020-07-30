Having seen his company meet the challenge posed by the pandemic, the new boss of BT in Scotland is set to oversee a massive investment programme that will put technology at the centre of all our lives

By Andrew Collier

There can be no doubt that Covid-19 has changed us all. The disruption it has caused is almost unimaginable, and it is far from over yet. We are a long way from knowing the final cost, both in human and economic terms.

Yet – in one sense at least - it could have been far worse. The global economy has suffered a massive shock, but not total meltdown. That is because technology did its job. Networks and the internet proved resilient enough to cope. The task was huge, but they proved up to it.

This robustness was due to the vision of technology companies such as BT Scotland. Its digital rollout has continued at pace in recent years, keeping it ahead of the curve and able to meet demand when most needed.

As we move forward into the new normal, it aims to continue being ahead of the curve. Alan Lees, who is BT Scotland’s Director, is charged with meeting the needs not just of the present, but of the future.

He points to BT’s significant recent investment: through its mobile arm EE, for example, 4G now covers more than 80 per cent of the country’s landmass, double what it was just two years ago.

When Covid-19 struck, he says, the company was able to respond quickly. “The first thing we did was to make sure we looked after our people and were providing a safe environment for them.

“We also ensured our critical national infrastructure customers were taken care of. We let them know we were there to help them. It was vital for keeping the country going.”

BT Scotland was able to continue with its programme of investment during the crisis and to make plans for the post-Covid future, including the expansion and refurbishment of its Glasgow office.

There is, he says, going to be more of a focus on the green economy and the environment going forward and the company will be reacting to that.

“We need to look at how to use networks to develop new technologies and create new jobs and opportunities. There’s a lot there for us to work with, both in terms of the public and private sector.

“For instance, we’re looking at 5G rollout in social care and health and assessing the environmental agenda. We are also investing £12 billion at a group level in digital fibre.

“In the private sector, our customers are having to diversify and innovate to stay viable and we want to be involved in that. We are well-equipped to be at the forefront of

all this.”

Lees believes one outcome of the current crisis for BT will be an even stronger investment in people, bringing them together in one place and collaborating to generate new ideas and innovation.

“If you look at the number of employees we have – more than 4000 in Scotland - and the impact we have on the economy, that will hopefully also disseminate itself out into the country.”

BT now sees itself as a solutions and technology company, Lees adds. “The network is there, but we want to make sure that we innovate to take it to the next level. We also see big opportunities in 5G and areas such as remote health diagnosis, including from ambulances.”

He believes 5G will be genuinely transformative, helping in areas such as public service efficiency. “It brings the ability to obtain real time data and know when things are happening. That means you are armed with the knowledge to make the right interventions at the right time.”

Another big area of digital opportunity is education. The company’s Skills for Tomorrow programme is an ambitious plan to enable 10 million people to have the digital skills they need by 2025.

Another BT digital venture, Barefoot Computing, is aimed at encouraging primary school age children to learn and thrive in a digital world. It has reached 75 per cent of Scottish schools, the highest level in the UK.

“It’s all about fostering real outcomes. Teaching people the skills they need at a young age is going to be really vital. It’s a great starting point.

“We also have a responsibility as a society to ensure that we present opportunities to our younger people for them to develop themselves and ensure that those skills aren’t wasted or lost to the country.

“In terms of organisations, I think a lot of them haven’t realised yet that they are lagging behind in areas such as cyber security.

“It’s for BT to wake them up to this and to partner with them to make sure they have the right skills – and the country has the right skills - to take advantage of opportunities.”

One big effect of Covid-19, Lees adds, is that it has completely changed perceptions of timeframes. In areas such as online conferencing, for example, anticipated take-up over perhaps 12 to 18 months happened in weeks instead.

“We’ve realised what the art of the possible actually is when everyone pulls together with the right partnerships and the right type of collaboration.

“The normal we had before is torn up now. With support, companies were able to quickly move 2000 people from a call centre to working at home. I think that will change the way they see themselves.”

In the longer term, Lees sees BT Scotland as being at the centre of the continuing digital revolution.

Covid-19 has created a growing awareness of the importance of crisis response, and the company’s experience in connecting organisations such as NHS Scotland, the Ministry of Defence, Police Scotland and the 999 service will prove invaluable in offering new solutions.

“If you think back to March, everything just happened so quickly, but we realised that supporting the network infrastructure was the most important thing. It was absolutely crucial even in saving lives.

“We understood what our customers needed from us, working in areas such as the temporary Covid-19 hospitals and intensive care units, and we kept people safe.

“We were able to offer comfort and support to patients and their families. It was just the right

thing to do.”