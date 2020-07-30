NICOLA Sturgeon has been criticised by the UK Statistics Authority for repeatedly claiming the prevalence of coronavirus in Scotland is five times lower than it is in England.

The regulator said the sources used to make the comparison do not "allow for a quantified and uncaveated comparison of the kind that was made".

The Scottish Conservatives accused the First Minister of using "dodgy statistics" for her own political purposes.

Miles Briggs, the party's health spokesman, said: “This verdict could not be more clear – the First Minister repeatedly gave a misleading picture of the state of the ‎outbreak across the UK.

“This flawed analysis was the basis of major policy decisions and had serious repercussions for our tourism industry and our society.

“The First Minister’s use of these dodgy statistics even led to repeated warnings that the border could be closed which, in turn, triggered ugly protests that have damaged Scotland's reputation as a welcoming country.

“It is hard not to conclude that the First Minister pushed this unreliable comparison, with no context, for her own political purposes.

“The First Minister must apologise for misleading the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish public.”

Mr Briggs queried the comparison with the UK Statistics Authority.

The regulator has now sent a critical letter to Roger Halliday, the Scottish Government's chief statistician.

Ed Humpherson, its director general for regulation, wrote: "When unpublished figures are quoted in the public domain, we expect that this information is shared with the media and the public in a way that promotes transparency and clarity.

"There are lessons to be learnt in this case, with different data sources being quoted to the media and to us.

"We expect that any figures used are appropriately sourced, explained and available in the public domain.

"Furthermore, it is important to recognise that a comparison of Covid-19 prevalence rates is not straightforward.

"If it is to be undertaken, the results and the uncertainties should be communicated transparently.

"We do not think that the sources above allow for a quantified and uncaveated comparison of the kind that was made.

"In future if such comparisons are made, we would expect to see sources made publicly available and a clear explanation of the limitations and associated uncertainty."