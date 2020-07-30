RECAP: Scotland's schools will re-open full time but some businesses face longer wait
- -Nicola Sturgeon confirms schools will re-open full time from August 11 with all schools expected to re-open by August 18
- -Scotland will remain in phase three of routemap out of lockdown
- -Outdoor live events, organised contact sport and driving lessons could resume from August 24
- -Gyms, swimming pools, indoor live events and arts venues - along with sports stadiums with limited spectators could re-open from September 14.
- -Shielding guidance to be "paused" from August 1
