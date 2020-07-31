AS the Queen of pop, she is known for being controversial in her career, but Madonna’s latest comments on coronavirus have caused controversy this time.

What did she say?

Madonna shared a video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory on her Instagram account where she has 15.4 million followers. In her post, she claimed that a Covid-19 vaccine has already been found and “been available for months”, adding: “They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer and sick get sicker.”

That’s not all?

In the video, Stella Immanuel, a doctor from Texas, claims to have treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine and Madonna wrote in her caption: “This woman is my hero. Thank you Stella Immanuel.”

The post sparked fury?

Among those to react was Scots singer, Annie Lennox, who posted: “This is utter madness!!! I can't believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you're just about to explain it.”

Trump?

The same video was posted on Twitter hours earlier by both President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr, after which Immanuel’s history of outlandish statements came to light, including a claim that DNA from space aliens is used in modern medicine.

Instagram acted?

Facebook-owned Instagram initially blurred Madonna’s post and captioned it as, “False Information”, linking users to a page that unpicked the claims and clarified that there is no vaccine at present. It also limited the spread of the video online, but a few hours later, the post was deleted. An Instagram spokesman said it was removed “for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for Covid-19", adding: “People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video, will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus.”

Madonna has made coronavirus headlines before?

At the start of lockdown, the star - worth about $600 million - posted a video online of herself naked in a milky rose-petal strewn bath as piano music played, saying: “That’s the thing about Covid-19, it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are…It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways…adding: “If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

Not all fans were amused?

One replied: “If the ship is going down, do you really think we’re going down together while you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there? I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think.”

She may have had the virus?

In early May, the 61-year-old singer of hits such as Vogue and Like A Prayer, who is the best selling female artist of all time according to the Guinness Book of Records, with 335 million album sales worldwide, said she planned to "go for a long drive in the car, roll down the window and breathe in the Covid-19 air" after a test showed she had the antibodies."

She has new music out?

During lockdown, her old albums - including the Immaculate Collection - have risen in the charts amid a bout of global nostalgia, but she also is set to feature on a remix of Dua Lipa's new song "Levitating", news of which saw her trending on Twitter again.