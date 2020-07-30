Jackson Carlaw shocked the nation as he quit his role as leader of the Scottish Conservative party after less than six months in the job.

Mr Carlaw announced the decision earlier today and said that he was “not, in the present circumstances, the person best placed" to lead the case for Scotland remaining part of the UK.”

This is how Scotland reaction to the decision:

First Minister Nicola sturgeon said:

I wish Jackson Carlaw all the best. We’ve crossed swords politically on many occasions, but worked constructively on some issues too - he has, eg, been a strong voice for women suffering mesh complications. Leadership is a tough business and I’m sure his decision wasn’t easy. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 30, 2020

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie, said:

Jackson Carlaw has made a difficult and selfless decision and I respect the bravery it took to make it. I wish him all the best. https://t.co/X9OXKmCrRT — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) July 30, 2020

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, said:

At times like this it's always good to find something nice to say and... well... I don't think a Nigel Kneale fan can be all bad, so there's that.



Take care Jackson, and I hope your successor enjoys the role until their inevitable resignation on or around May 7th 2021. https://t.co/FyxRO4zsHt — Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) July 30, 2020

Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader, said:

Jackson Carlaw has served @ScotTories at almost every level for over 40 years. I can't thank him enough for the eight years we served together as my deputy and you see the class of the man in his resignation this evening. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) July 30, 2020

MSP for South Scotland, Paul Wheelhouse, wrote:

I wish Jackson Carlaw no ill. I will not “put the boot in” when a guy is down. No doubt it’ll be a personal blow to him, but I think the reality is this: Tories are like Canute trying to hold back the Indy tide. Folk have seen UK’s not acting in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿’s interests & have had enough. — Paul Wheelhouse MSP🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PaulWheelhouse) July 30, 2020

