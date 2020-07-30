Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus as part of a cluster of cases in the Greater Glasgow area.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said all of the individuals are known contacts of earlier cases and are self-isolating.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 11.

READ MORE: Sturgeon backs down in row over SNP face masks

An Amazon warehouse in Gourock and M&D Green pharmacy in Port Glasgow had previously been revealed as linked to the cluster.

NHSGGC has now said individuals, who may have been infectious at the time, visited a number of businesses in the Greater Glasgow area.

These included The Botany bar and restaurant in Glasgow and a boat trip with Sweeney’s Cruises in West Dunbartonshire, both on Sunday.

Individuals also visited The Queen of the Loch by Marston’s Inn in Balloch and Lomond Woods Holiday Park on the weekend of July 24.

None of the cases are experiencing anything but mild symptoms, the health board said.

All of the businesses linked to the outbreak are continuing to operate.

None of the cases linked to the pharmacy are currently working there and customers have been told it is safe to keep using its facilities.

Dr Daniel Carter, consultant in public health medicine and chairman of the incident management Team dealing with the cluster, said: “All those who have tested positive for Covid-19 are self-isolating and we are working with a number of businesses including a local pharmacy to trace any close contacts.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind local residents of the importance of continuing with the general measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to themselves and to others.

“These include social distancing, regular handwashing, and being vigilant for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek a test.

“Anyone who needs to do anything over and above these general measures will be contacted by the Test and Protect service and given specific advice.

“We would also ask that anyone who has been in any of these businesses should stay vigilant and alert to any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scotland has third highest rate of excess deaths in Europe after England and Spain

“If symptoms arise people should immediately self-isolate and seek a test otherwise they do not need to do anything additional to these general measures unless they are contacted by the Test and Protect service.”

Dr Linda de Caestecker, director of public health, NHSGGC, said: “None of the cases are experiencing anything but mild symptoms and to maintain patient confidentiality we are unable to give any further information on the cases.

“Each of these cases is being managed and followed up in detail, and all of them are isolating at home.

“All settings that these cases attended during their infectious period have been identified, assessed and are being supported with control measures, and everyone who may have been exposed to these cases is being followed up and given appropriate advice.

“We want to reassure community pharmacies and general practices in the area that no additional precautions are required beyond those already in place to protect patients and staff.

“The pharmacy, which has been named today as M&D Green, continues to provide a valuable service to the community and is following all the correct infection control protocols to ensure customers are safe.”

Earlier on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon thanked businesses for “acting swiftly and for fully co-operating with the guidance and procedures to contain this cluster”.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “We are supporting the individual, who is now in quarantine.

“Since the early days of this situation we have worked closely with health authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve communities while taking care of our associates, and we’re following guidelines from health officials about the operations of our buildings.

“We have implemented proactive measures to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities and maintaining social distance.”