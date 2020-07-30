DAMAGE to a bridge near Glasgow Airport sparked traffic chaos with police forced to close the M8 in both directions.
Tailbacks formed at rush hour after the incident at Junction 29a near Bishopton, Renfrewshire, at around 4pm.
❗UPDATE⌚17.33#M8 ⛔CLOSED⛔#M8 remains closed E/B at J30 following damage to an overbridge— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 30, 2020
Engineer inspection of the overbridge is required
W/B has reopened ✅
Updates as we get them#M898 S/B queuing from #A82 https://t.co/vtZwEnc9ub@ScotTranserv pic.twitter.com/XOekk9Wqid
The road reopened fully around three hours later and cops have now launched a probe into the incident.
Sergeant Craig Beaver, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish what has caused this damage to the bridge, and we are looking at the possibility that a heavy goods vehicle may have struck the underside of the bridge this afternoon.
“At this time I am appealing to anyone who witnessed any incident take place to contact us as soon as possible.
“Anyone with information should contact Glasgow Road Policing Unit based at Govan through 101 quoting incident number 2085 of 30th July.”
