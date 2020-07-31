Alan Cumming has said that he would once again return to Scotland to campaign for Scottish independence.

Speaking to The Nine from his home in the Catskills, the actor, famous for his roles in The Good Wife, Goldeneye and more was asked if he would come back to campaign for Scottish independence if there was another referendum. The actor simply responded: “Yes.”

Host Martin Geissler added: “A straight answer, absolutely no doubt that’s where your heart is”

“It is more obvious now that Scotland can do better itself and Westminster does not have Scotland’s interests at heart.”

The 55-year-old actor, who campaigned for independence during 2014 responded: “I think if anything has changed since the last referendum in the political situation it would be to me, that it is more obvious now that Scotland can do better itself and that Westminster does not have Scotland’s interests at heart.

“I think Nicola is doing such a great job in terms of leading the country through this terrible thing and I think she has got a lot of justified respect with people who weren’t perhaps always on Team Nicola, so that’s a positive thing. "

“You don’t have to be a brain surgeon to see that, and I think more and more people are realising that and feeling that in terms of the way they are being treated.”

The actor also spoke about the response of world leaders in tackling the coronavirus situation - stating that advice in New York, which had been at the epicentre of the illness, had been well communicated but that it was not the case across the US.

He added that he had praise for Nicola Sturgeon and female world leaders in tackling the crisis saying: "I love the fact that the six countries in the world that are doing best with Covid are all run by women, I think that’s no accident.“

Previously Cumming has said that he believed Scotland was duped into Brexit saying: "In my crystal ball, which is tinged with my political leanings, I would hope that Brexit and if the effects of Brexit and that leaked memo the other day with the medical supply issue, food shortages high prices and even civil unrest all being the potential outcome will hopefully further and quicken Scottish independence because that for me would be the only positive thing to come out of this debacle."