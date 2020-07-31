NICOLA Sturgeon yesterday set out key indicitive dates for further changes to lockdown rules in Scotland.

Giving her three-weekly update to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister confirmed that we would not be moving into Phase 4 of the route-map out of lockdown.

The priority remains keeping the coronavirus prevalence low to get pupils back to school safely in August, with minimal changes to anything else in the coming weeks.

She said that the Scottish Government estimates about 300 people in Scotland currently have Covid-19. Last week that estimation was about 1000.

The R number is also still below one, she said.

During the briefing she did, however, outline a series of indicitive dartes for further changes to rules - provided there is no sustained rise in the virus.

Here we outline those seven dates:

From August 1:

The Scottish Government will pause the advice for peoples shielding in Scotland.

From Saturday, they will follow the same guidance as the general population.

But the First Minister has encouraged them to be especially carefully during their day-to-day lives.

Today First Minister @NicolaSturgeon confirmed that Scotland's schools will re-open full-time from 11 August, with enhanced public health measures in place and additional funding provided to support a safe return.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/fzSBtcmTlJ pic.twitter.com/F1f5HKCgKb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 30, 2020

From August 3:

Routine eyecare services can be carried out and counselling services like drug and alcohol support groups can provide essential services as long as physical distancing is observed.

From August 11:

Primary and secondary schools across Scotland should begin to reopen.

No pupils will be required to physically distance or wear face masks, but pupils in secondary schools are to be encouraged to stay distant where possible.

From August 17:

Wider range of dental care can resume, including aerosol procedures for urgent cases.

From August 18:

By this date, all schools in Scotland should have reopened on a full-time basis.

From August 24:

It is hoped that physically distanced outdoor events like concerns can take place; outdoor contact sports would be able to resume for all ages, bingo halls could reopen with physical distancing, funfairs could reopen and driving lessons can restart.

The Scottish Government does not anticipate other changes coming before September 11, but Sturgeon said this would be kept under review.

Gyms are set to reopen from September 14

From September 14: It is hoped that sports stadia will be able to reopen with physical distancing in place, indoor sports courts could reopen for some activities, indoor soft play facilities could reopen.

On the matter of gyms and swimming pools Sturgeon said she understands the desire for them to reopen, but that the clinical advice is they pose a “particular risk and require a particularly cautious approach”.

However the current indicative date is they could reopen from September 14.

This will be reviewed in three weeks and could be brought forward.

It is also hoped that entertainment sites and cultural venues like theatres can reopen from September 14 with physical distancing measures in place.