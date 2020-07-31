NICOLA Sturgeon has told Scots planning to travel to parts of north west England facing new lockdown restrictions to “cancel their plans”.

The First Minister said that travel between Scotland and Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire should only take place if absolutely essential.

Anyone currently in the affected areas does not need to return to Scotland early but should be extra vigilant in monitoring for symptom, Ms Sturgeon has stressed.

The First Minister chaired a meeting of SGORR, the Scottish Government’s resilience committee, following an update from the Prime Minister to the four nations on the decision to introduce new measures to control the spread of the virus in the affected areas.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m grateful to the Prime Minister for the update on the recent developments in the North West of England and all four nations agreed on the importance of sharing localised information as we work together to continue to supress the virus.

“We have always been clear that localised flare ups are likely as we continue to supress the virus but by responding quickly and appropriately we can limit the effect these have on wider transmission.”

She added: “I strongly advise anyone planning to travel to areas affected in the north of England, or anyone planning to travel to Scotland from those same areas, to cancel their plans.

“Anyone whose travel is essential should follow public health advice at all times including the FACTS guidance and remain extra vigilant in monitoring for symptoms.”