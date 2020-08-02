RESIDENTS across Scotland will tomorrow be able to claim discounts at scores of restaurants and food establishments.
From August 3 to August 31, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, restaurants participating in the UK Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme will offer 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.
Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.
The initiative, launched by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is encouraging people to support the hospitality industry by getting back to having meals out as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.
You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend.
Establishments will then claim a reimbursement from the UK Government for the discount they’ve given you.
Who is taking part in the scheme?
Among the big-name chains taking the part in the scheme are McDonald's, Nandos, Burger King, Costa Coffee, Frankie & Benny's, Harvester and KFC.
But countless numbers of local establishments are also taking full advantage.
The UK Government has created a portal where people can find out which restaurants are registered with Eat Out to Help Out.
To check the registered restaurants nearest to your home or any full post code, click HERE.
