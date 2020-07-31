RUTH Davidson, the Prime Minister's brother and a Russian newspaper owner are among those nominated for peerages.

The former Scottish Conservatives leader said she was "honoured" to have been nominated for a place in the House of Lords by Boris Johnson in his anniversary honours list published today.

The MSP, who announced she would be standing down from Holyrood when the elections come in May, said: "I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of former Holyrood parliamentarians such as Jack McConnell, Jim Wallace and Annabel Goldie in being nominated for membership of the House of Lords.

"As a chamber dedicated to scrutinising and revising legislation, the upper house is stronger when it includes a range of voices with experience from different jobs, backgrounds, specialities and parliaments across the UK, and I believe I can make a contribution to its work.

"However, my main focus continues to be my Edinburgh Central constituency and I have confirmed that I will only take my seat after I cease to be an MSP in March."

Along with Ms Davidson, Boris Johnson has nominated his Brother Jo Johnson, former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham and Russian-British businessman Evgeny Lebedev for peerages.

The Labour party's nominations are former Ayrshire and Arran MP Katy Clark and Brinley Davies, Director of Union Pension Services.

The husband of former PM Theresa May, Phillip May, has been awarded a knighthood while Ken Clarke, former Chancellor of the Exchequer has been given a peerage.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said: “I warmly congratulate Ruth.

“She will be an outstanding champion for Scottish interests in the House of Lords‎, making the positive case for Scotland being at the heart of a strong UK. ‎

“Her well-deserved appointment recognises the success she has ‎enjoyed as former leader of the Scottish Conservatives and her continued commitment to public life and serving the people of Scotland.”