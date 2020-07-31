Police were called to Portobello beach in Edinburgh after reports of a large disturbance on Friday.
At around 3pm, officers showed up at the beach to deal with the incident.
Reports said that more than 10 police vans and cars showed up to manage the crowds.
READ MORE: Hundreds flock to Scotland's beaches as temperatures soar across the country
Police were seen breaking up large groups of young people and removing alcohol from sunbathers.
The incident came as the First Minister said there had been an increase in Covid-19 infections among people aged 20 to 40.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a large disturbance on Portobello beach in Edinburgh around 3pm on Friday, 31 July, 2020.
READ MORE: Police show off booze haul found on teens in popular summer hotspot
“Officers are currently in attendance, there are no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
It is understood more than 10 officers still remain on the beach.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment