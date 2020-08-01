The Scottish Premiership is ready to start it’s 2020/2021 campaign with Aberdeen hosting Steven Gerrard’s Rangers at Pittodrie today.

The new season brings with it plenty of questions: can Celtic win a historic 10-in-a-row? Will this be Rangers’ year to win the title? Can Hamilton continue to avoid relegation? Well, according to most bookies, the answers are yes, no and no.

But forget about all that for now, there’s still a whole season of football to be played.

A few things are always certain on the opening day of the season: the excitement of seeing new signings on the pitch, the hope that your team will perform well enough not to ruin your ambitions on week one, and that your captain in your fantasy football team, who you said is guaranteed to get a hattrick today will get subbed off injured after 20 minutes.

It happens every season. You spend hours painstakingly selecting the best 15 players within your budget. You come up with the ‘best’ fantasy football team name, which obviously relates to your favourite player (I’ve Got The Power). Then at the end of week one you find yourself bottom of the league table again.

So as the season returns to the wonderful world of Scottish football, we have taken a look at the 20 most expensive players in the Premiership according to Fantasy Football Scotland.

20. James Tavernier - 5.5m





19. Christopher Jullien - 5.5m





18. Callum McGregor - 5.5m





17. Jermaine Defoe - 5.5m





16. Florian Kamberi - 5.5m





15. Scott Arfield - 5.8m





14. Lyndon Dykes - 5.8m





13. Eamonn Brophy 5.8m





12. Christian Doidge - 5.8m





11. Tom Rogic - 6m





10. Ryan Kent - 6m





9. Lawrence Shankland - 6m

Credit: Dundee United



8. Leigh Griifths - 6m





7. Ianis Hagi - 6.2m





6. Stevie Mallan - 6.5m





5. Sam Cosgrove - 7m





4. Ryan Christie - 7.5m





3. James Forrest - 8m





2. Alfredo Morelos - 8.5m





1. Odsonne Edouard - 8.5m

Who will you be selecting in your team? Let us know in the comments section.