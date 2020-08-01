As the Scottish Premiership starts it's 2020/2021 campaign with Aberdeen hosting Rangers at Pittodrie, a few things are always certain on the opening day of the season.

You experience the excitement of seeing new signings on the pitch - albeit virtually for now. You sit and hope that your team doesn't start off with a loss and therefore ruining your hopes for the next 37 fixtures.

And while you might be missing your pie and bovril due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, you can still bet on the fact that your captain in your fantasy football team, who you said is guaranteed to get a hattrick today will get subbed off injured after 20 minutes.

Earlier we took a look at the top 20 most expensive players in the Scottish Premiership, and now it's time to add up the player values and find out much each team is worth according to Fantasy Football Scotland.

As the first transfer window closes on the app, we have compiled two league tables to look at the values of each Scottish Premiership team.

The first is based on the total value of every player at that club and the second is on the average player value due to not all teams boast the same squad depth.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Celtic finished top with 37 players totalling a cost of £150m and Rangers coming in closely behind with 36 players costing £140.6m.

Aberdeen and Livingston come third and fourth respectively with both teams boasting 30 players on the app.

Some way behind them is Hibs with a total value of £86.4m and Motherwell at £85.2m completing the top six.

In the bottom half of the table it's St. Johnstone (£82.6m), Kilmarnock (£81.6m), Ross County (£78.6m), Hamilton (£74.6m), Dundee United (£71.1m) and bottom place goes to St Mireen with 24 players costing £69.4m.

Due to variances in squad sizes we have also taken a look at the average player cost per club.

This provides us with a different view of how our teams are valued. Clubs like Motherwell (£3.2m), Kilmarnock (£3.3m) and Livingston (£3.2m) all providing good value for (virtual) money with low average player costs.

Celtic (£4.1m) and Rangers (£3.9m) still top the list but Hibs (£3.6m) and Dundee United (£3.1m) show significant growth.

