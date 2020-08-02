Scotland has shown incredible resilience over the pandemic; together universities have worked with the Government to help steer and navigate through the ensuing crisis, the scale of which is still unfolding. As we look forward, we will need to show the same level of resolve to pull through the recession that follows to support our most vulnerable people, and to focus on the goal of building a more equal and sustainable future.

The Scottish Government’s Advisory Group on Economic Recovery have said the recovery should be ‘education-led’ and as a member of university communities for over thirty years, I understand fully the underpinning rationale, the transformative power of education. The success and reputation of Scotland’s universities are perhaps not as widely recognised in Scotland as further afield: recognised for the quality of our education and the excellence and impact of our research. Our reach and impact are far-ranging. We serve a much wider group of people than the 253,475 students that are in full time higher education. In the year before the pandemic we were supporting 31,000 workers across 2,500 organisations with professional development; making education accessible for 57,770 part-time learners; working with employers to enable 1,300 apprentices study in work for degrees, and nurturing a 53% increase in graduate start-up businesses over the last three years. With support we can and will do more to support those who find themselves unemployed and needing to re-skill or upskill to adapt to a changed labour market. Our universities and businesses have given Scotland a worldwide reputation for inventiveness: from the cloning of animals to Metaflex fabric innovations to discovering the Human papillomavirus vaccine. We will apply that spirit of discovery and innovation to our re-invention of routes to renewed inclusive growth and a fairer, healthier, greener Scotland. We have an outstanding research base and can accelerate its translation into business innovation and economic growth. We can leverage universities’ wide reaching and longstanding international partnerships and connections further as a key asset for Scotland, to support trade and inward investment. We will help develop the people and ideas that will drive the green transformation of the post-pandemic crisis economy.