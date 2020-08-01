There have been no new deaths in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 for a sixteenth day in a row, as 18 new positive cases are announced today.
The total number of positive cases is now 18,645, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.
The number of patients getting treatment for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in hospital is 260 - with three currently in intensive care.
The figures come as Scots are being told to avoid visiting a large area of northern England after a spike in coronavirus cases.
