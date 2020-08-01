Aircraft enthusiasts across the country are getting ready to welcome the world's largest cargo plane as it lands in Scotland on Sunday.
The Antonov An-225 Mriya will stop off at Prestwick Airport on its way from Bangor, USA, at around 2:30pm before leaving to head to to Châteauroux-Centre Airport, France, at around 4:30pm.
The strategic airlift cargo plane, which is powered by six turbofan engines, has a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes and a wingspan of 290 ft.
Landing Of The World’s Largest Airplane – Antonov An-225 Mriya pic.twitter.com/mnVhSHoLyH— rajiv (@rajbindas86) July 30, 2020
Despite its gigantic size, the plane has a maximum speed of 530 mph and a range of 9,600 miles.
It was originally designed to carry the Russian space shuttle by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union during the 1980s.
The special arrival is expected to draw a large crowd around the airport's perimeter and those attending are reminded to park responsibly and not block access gates to the airfield or stop on private land.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.