Aircraft enthusiasts across the country are getting ready to welcome the world's largest cargo plane as it lands in Scotland on Sunday.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya will stop off at Prestwick Airport on its way from Bangor, USA, at around 2:30pm before leaving to head to to Châteauroux-Centre Airport, France, at around 4:30pm.

The strategic airlift cargo plane, which is powered by six turbofan engines, has a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes and a wingspan of 290 ft.

Despite its gigantic size, the plane has a maximum speed of 530 mph and a range of 9,600 miles.

It was originally designed to carry the Russian space shuttle by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union during the 1980s.

The special arrival is expected to draw a large crowd around the airport's perimeter and those attending are reminded to park responsibly and not block access gates to the airfield or stop on private land.