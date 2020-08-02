Health authorities are investigating a cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to a pub in Aberdeen.

NHS Grampian says 13 cases are associated with The Hawthorn Bar in the city centre.

Of those who have tested positive, all are showing mild symptoms however, health officials say there may be further cases linked to the cluster.

The pub had physical distancing measures in place and contact tracing is being carried out.

Dr Emmanuel Okpo, consultant in public health medicine, said: "Our health protection team are speaking to the confirmed cases, establishing who they have been in contact with and providing further advice on isolation and testing as required.

"We are also carrying out wider contact tracing work, as part of the Test and Protect scheme.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of detecting further cases linked to this cluster."

He continued: "These cases highlight that Covid-19 still poses a real risk to all of us.

"We cannot emphasise enough the need for everyone to take all the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

"This means wearing a face covering when required, practising thorough hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding crowded places.

"This last point is vitally important as restaurants and pubs are opening up. If you arrive at a venue and you feel it's too busy to observe physical distancing, then consider leaving."

The owners of the pub, which has an adjoining bar called The Adams, said they had been given permission to continue trading by the council's environmental health team.

In a statement published on their Facebook page, management at The Hawthorn Bar wrote: "It has been brought to our attention that there have been customers who visited our venue on Sunday 26th July that have tested positive for Covid-19.

"We wish to inform all customers that we have been visited by Environmental Health since being notified.

"We were given approval from the local authority to continue trading with our measures in place and have cooperated fully.

"Our venue underwent further deep cleaning as well as 'decontamination by fogging'.

"We assure all customers we have been and continue to do our utmost to protect their safety and we continue with strict rules and measures in place.

"We do ask all customers to be extra vigilant and adhere to our policies at all times."