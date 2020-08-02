AN SNP MSP will be able to seek selection to keep his seat at Holyrood after the party reversed its "ludicrous” decision to impose an all women shortlist.

James Dornan, who represents the Glasgow Cathcart constituency, announced in February he would not be standing for re-election in the 2021 Holyrood contest, but changed his mind in July – pointing to “unfinished business” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The SNP’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) last week decided to apply an all-women shortlists rule to the seat, reportedly due to Mr Dornan’s relatively late shift in position.

All-women shortlists can be imposed by the party in any seat where the incumbent SNP MSP is standing down - but are not permitted when the incumbent MSP is seeking re-election.

Now Mr Dornan said the party’s National Secretary has confirmed an all-women shortlist will not apply in his constituency.

Mr Dornan tweeted: “I know many will already be aware but today I’ve been informed that the decision made by NEC to make Glasgow Cathcart an all women shortlist has now been rescinded by the National Secretary as it was deemed unconstitutional.”

He added: “Clearly I’m delighted and want to thank the party for dealing with this ludicrous decision with such speed and efficiency.

“I can now concentrate on looking forward to putting myself forward for selection and will happily contest the selection against any and all challengers.”

Before the change, Mr Dornan said he would be “challenging what I consider to be a decision based on a false premise”.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted he was “very pleased” the decision had been reversed.

He added: “James should be commended for the dignity with which he has handled the situation in the last 24 hours.”