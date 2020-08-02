Police have issued an important update ahead of the world’s largest cargo aircraft arriving in Scotland.
The Antonov AN-225 is scheduled to land at Glasgow Prestwick Airport this afternoon before leaving to head to Châteauroux-Centre Airport, France, at around 4:30pm.
READ MORE: World's largest cargo plane to land in Scotland on Sunday: here's how you can see it
Police in Ayrshire have issued an important update ahead of expected crowds from aircraft enthusiasts and locals keen to get sight of the aircraft.
They said: "The aircraft is expected to land between 2.30pm and 3pm, subject to weather conditions on its route over the Atlantic.
"If you are attending to view the aircraft please remember the following:
- There are various parking restrictions around the airport and these will be enforced for safety reasons.
- Please do not block access routes to the airport or park on double yellow lines or grass verges.
- There is no stopping or waiting on the A79 (Prestwick loop road) along the front of the airport or on the A77. These routes will be patrolled by road policing officers and vehicles will be moved.
- There is various businesses and residential locations around the airport, please do not block access for employees or residents.
- Consider where you will view the aircraft from, use a recognised car park and walk to a location to get the best view.
- Please remember current Government guidelines and stay 2 metres apart from others."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment