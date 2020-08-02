Police in Edinburgh tasered a 57-year-old man wielding a blade in Stenhouse.
Officers were called to the scene just before 6pm after concerns were raised about the man's behaviour.
According to reports, police descended on the scene with an ambulance also attending.
No one else was injured in the incident with a Police Scotland spokesperson saying: "We received a report of concern for a man in possession of a bladed article on Stenhouse Drive, Edinburgh, around 5.55pm on Saturday, 1 August, 2020.
"Officers attended and due to the man's behaviour, a Taser was deployed by a specially trained officer.
"The man, 57, was suffering from serious injuries and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. A report will be submitted to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) as standard procedure following the deployment of a Taser."
