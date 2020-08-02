There have been no new coronavirus deaths registered in Scotland for a seventeenth day with 31 new cases reported.

It brings the total number of positive cases to 18,676, according to the latest Scottish Government released figures.

According to the data, the number of patients getting treatment for suspected Covid-19 in hospital is 265 - with three currently in intensive care.

8,243 new tests for COVID-19 reported results.

Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Another day y'day with no deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid.

"However, 31 new cases reported. All of these being carefully investigated and appropriate action taken. But we should take this as a further warning that Covid is still out there."

The figures come following a cluster of 13 cases of Covid-19 linked to a pub in Aberdeen which is being investigated by public health authorities.

NHS Grampian says the cases are associated with The Hawthorn Bar in the city centre.

All those who tested positive are showing only mild symptoms, though the health board says there may be further cases linked to the cluster.

The pub had physical distancing measures in place and contact tracing is being carried out in line with the Scottish Government's Test and Protect scheme.