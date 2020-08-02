The world's largest cargo plane has landed at Prestwick Airport.
The Antonov An-225 Mriya stopped at Prestwick Airport around 2:49pm on its way from Bangor, USA.
It will head to Châteauroux-Centre Airport, France, at around 4:30pm.
I'm in absolute awe, what an incredible machine. The Antonov 225!!!! pic.twitter.com/r0P9PzRl0m— LIKWID (@itstheLIKWID) August 2, 2020
Enthusiasts who waited to see the plane shared their images on social media. One user wrote: "Just spotted the world's heaviest plane fly overhead, the Antonov 225. It's refuelling in Glasgow-Prestwick on its way to France."
Just spotted the world's heaviest plane fly overhead, the Antonov 225.— Matthew J Taylor (@semperadiuvans) August 2, 2020
It's refueling in Glasgow-Prestwick on its way to France. pic.twitter.com/tZ6my6D0M4
Another wrote: "I'm in absolute awe, what an incredible machine. The Antonov 225!!!!"
The strategic airlift cargo plane, which is powered by six turbofan engines, has a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes and a wingspan of 290 ft.
The plane has a maximum speed of 530 mph and a range of 9,600 miles.
❗ Important Information - Antonov 225 ❗— Prestwick Airport (@GPAPassenger) August 2, 2020
If you are at the airport please be mindful of current Government Guidance
◾ stay 2m away from other people
◾ avoid crowded places
◾ clean hands regularly pic.twitter.com/eSDSuf79Gf
The plane was originally designed to carry the Russian space shuttle by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union during the 1980s.
Police and Prestwick Airport shared social distancing messages to those who waited to see the plane arrive with onlookers urged to avoid crowded places and comply with social distancing.
