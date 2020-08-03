A public inquiry into issues at two Scottish ‘super hospitals’ will begin on Monday.

The investigation will examine ventilation and building systems issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) in Edinburgh.

The RHCYP was due to open in July 2019 but the Scottish government stepped in one day before it was due to accept patients due to concerns over its ventilation systems.

And the £840m QEUH campus in Glasgow has had several contamination incidents since opening in 2015, linked to issues with water quality and ventilation systems.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman ordered the statutory inquiry, which will be chaired by Lord Brodie, following concerns from parents.

READ MORE: Teachers raise safety concerns while 'don't cross lines' could be drawn to help distancing

Why is it being investigated?

The announcement of the inquiry also followed a series of infection outbreaks at the ‘super hospital’ in Glasgow.

In 2019, two patients at the QEUH died from infections linked to pigeon droppings.

Jeane Freeman stated in June that an inquiry had been ordered to protect the "safety and well-being of all patients and their families".

"I want to make sure this is the case for all future projects, which is why, following calls from affected parents, I announced a public inquiry to examine the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital sites," she added.

In 2019, two patients at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital died from infections linked to pigeon droppings.



What will it cover?

The inquiry is said to focus on the "planning, design, construction, commissioning and, where appropriate, maintenance" of both hospitals.

It will look into how ventilation and water contamination issues affected patient safety and care - and whether these issues could have been prevented.

The investigation will also make recommendations based on previous incidents and how these can be avoided in future NHS projects.

READ MORE: Marianne Taylor: The unanswerable question for every Scottish Tory leader

How will the inquiry be conducted?

The statutory public inquiry will be led by a High Court judge and is being held under the Inquiries Act 2005.

This means that it can call on witnesses to attend and disclose related information.

The inquiry team is independent - with its conduct, procedures and lines of investigation driven by the chairman Lord Brodie.

The inquiry may take a few years and could be paused if other investigations at the QEUH turn into a criminal prosecution.