THOUSANDS of pupils across Scotland are waiting in anticipation ahead of their exam results.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) results will be published on Tuesday, with young people across the country hoping their hard work has paid off.

However, as with almost everything in these current times, things are being done a bit differently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know:

How are pupils being graded?

The coronavirus pandemic meant exams for pupils across the country were cancelled.

As a result, the SQA are looking at teacher estimates to help guide them towards the pupil’s result. This will be built around prelim results and submitted coursework.

Controversially, they are also taking into account the previous performance of the school in exams to help give them an idea of the grades expected.

It's #SQAResults day tomorrow, so know what's coming through the post - find out more about your Scottish Qualifications Certificate. https://t.co/3OQdWh8Xe1 pic.twitter.com/6OtLkUO0DM — SQA (@sqanews) August 3, 2020

What exam results are being published?

National 4, National 5s, Higher and Advanced Higher qualifications will be published.

What time are results?

The Scottish Qualification Certificate (SQC) detailing out the pupil’s results will arrive by first class post on Tuesday, August 4.

Anyone signed up to MySQA should receive their results by text or email at around 8am.

How to appeal?

The SQA website stats that only schools and colleges can ask for a review of a candidates results.

They added: “We can't accept requests directly from candidates, parents or carers.”

Full information on appeals can be found here.

How to get advice or help:

If something is wrong/missing from your certificate, call your school or college who will then contact the SQA.

If your certificate does not arrive, you should also call your school/college who can tell you your results.

The SQA will be running an advice line from 8am-6pm on Tuesday, and 8.30am to 5pm on Wednesday to Friday.

This can be contacted on 0345 279 1000 or by emailing customer@sqa.org.uk

Skills Development Scotland are also running a helpline, offering information and guidance to young people and their parents/carers.

The helpline’s careers advisers have access to information on UCAS course vacancies at UK colleges and universities, confirmation and Clearing, advice about Modern, Foundation and Graduate Apprenticeships and jobs or volunteering.

They can be called on 0808 100 8000.